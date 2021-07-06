Old Orchard Beach man arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Police say Christopher Thornton struck and choked the woman while several children were in the home

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police say he struck and choked his girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and prevented her from calling the police.

Police went to a Cedar Avenue home just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of domestic violence, Old Orchard Beach Police Capt. David Hemingway said Tuesday afternoon in a release.

A number of children were home at the time of the alleged assault, Hemingway said.

The woman was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center with several injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Thornton allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested just after 11 p.m. after police said he returned to the home to hide in the basement.

He was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing with priors, and misdemeanor obstructing the report of a crime.

He remains in York County Jail where he is held without bail and on a probation hold.