Sex offender wanted in Ohio arrested in Maine

NEWPORT, Maine — A former Ohio man wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested Thursday in Newport.

Tyler Miller, 37, of Newport was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon, according to Ryan Guay of the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

While in the U.S. Army in 2009, Miller was found guilty of wrongful sexual conduct under a special court martial, Guay said in a release. He was confined for 11 months, received a "bad conduct" discharge, and was required to register as a sex offender.

In July 2020, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Ohio issued a warrant for Miller charging failure to register as a sex offender.