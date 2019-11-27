NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever is dumping used adult diapers around the town of North Yarmouth.

According to a post on the town's Facebook page, it has been happening two to three times a week. North Yarmouth Public Works has had to clean up the mess.

The town is using the incident to remind people that littering is a civil offense with a fine between $100 and $500. Subsequent offenses can be fined between $500 and $1,000, for litter that’s less than 15 pounds or 27 cubic feet.

Anyone with information on who is behind the dirty diapers is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office's anonymous tip line at 207-774-1444, ext. 2208, or to use the Office's online service.

