Man allegedly threatening others with knife shot, killed by Augusta police

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances that led police to shoot and kill a man in Augusta Wednesday night.

According to a release from Augusta police, Dustin J. Paradis, 34, of Augusta, is the man who died.

Sgt. Chris Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill responded to 155 Hospital Street around 6 p.m. for a report that Paradis was threatening people with a knife, according to police.

After contact was made with Paradis, police said "an incident involving deadly force" occurred between the man and the responding officers, resulting in the Paradis' death.

Blodgett and Guptill were not injured, according to police. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave.