Oakland mom pleads guilty to manslaughter of son, drug trafficking charges

Ashley Malloy, 22, appeared in front of Justice Julia Lipez at the Kennebec County Superior Court on Wednesday. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal forfeiture. Malloy also pleaded guilty to three counts of Class B drug trafficking, lowered from Class A charges as part of a partial plea agreement.

Malloy originally pleaded not guilty to those charges in May 2022.

On November 2, 2021, Malloy called 911 when she found her son, Karson Malloy, unresponsive and not breathing after a nap. About an hour later at the hospital, Karson was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, assistant attorney general Katie Sibley shared the evidence the state would have presented if the case went to trial. She said at the hospital the day Karson died, investigators did a standard interview with Malloy.

"During this interview, Ashley’s demeanor shifted dramatically between highs and lows," Sibley said. "She became defiant, telling detectives that the state already had Karson’s medical information, and she wanted to return to his room.”

Sibley added that Malloy seemed to become stressed when officials mentioned detectives were working near her apartment while they were still at the hospital.

"Ashley changed her focus from wanting to be with Karson to her phone, essentially stating she needed her phone immediately," Sibley said.

Later that day, Malloy and a couple of her family members and investigators went back to her apartment to try to figure out the cause of Karson's death. Sibley said while investigators were there, they saw several notebooks that looked like drug ledgers. She said they also saw a white powder substance on a blanket and sheet in the bedroom where Karson was sleeping.

"The light powder on the blanket and sheet which Ashley had placed Karson on for his nap was confirmed to be a fentanyl, tramadol, and 4ANPP mixture," Sibley said.

Sibley said officials determined Karson died from complications brought on by an exposure to fentanyl.

"The amount of fentanyl in Karson’s system could kill upwards of four adult users," Sibley said.

In total, investigators discovered more than 10 pounds worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack-cocaine in Malloy's apartment, with a street-value of almost $700,000.

On Wednesday, defense attorney John Pelletier said other people were charged with drug trafficking in this case, and Malloy only acted as an accomplice.

"It is her position that she was not an active participant in any drug trafficking, but her actions facilitated drug trafficking that took place," Pelletier said.

Pelletier also explained Malloy's reason for pleading guilty to manslaughter.

"Ashley’s position is that this case involves criminal negligence, that she did not actually perceive a risk to Karson that she disregarded," Pelletier said.

Malloy faces up to 60 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Until then, Malloy is out on bail, under certain conditions.