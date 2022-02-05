Oakland mom arrested in son's death pleads not guilty to all charges

Ashley Malloy pleaded not guilty to five charges Monday in Augusta related to the death of her 14-month-old son, as well as felony drug charges.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Ashley Malloy, 21, of Oakland pleaded not guilty Monday to five charges related to her son's death and drugs seized from her home.

Police responded to Malloy's calls on November 2, 2021, when she said her son was having a medical emergency. Karson Malloy, 14 months old, was taken to the hospital but died. The cause of his death wasn't released.

Police said more than 10 pounds of illegal drugs and evidence of drug trafficking were found inside the child's home.

Malloy pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. The state alleges Karson died in Malloy's care due to criminal negligence and recklessness.

Malloy also faces Class A felony charges related to possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and meth. She pleaded not guilty Monday to all three of those charges.

The state is also asking Malloy to forfeit more than $2,000 that was taken from her home off Oak Street, according to court documents. She denied the money was related to drug possession or dealing.

Malloy's defense and the state agreed to return on Oct. 4, at 1 p.m., to discuss the terms for a trial date in spring 2023.

Malloy currently does not have to be detained while awaiting trial. She is on supervised release until trial under certain conditions.

According to court documents, she can not have interactions with children under six years old and must abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

If she fails to meet court appearances, she owes the state of Maine $5,000.