NY man arrested in NH for reaching speeds over 130mph in a 65 mph zone

The driver was identified as Alcantara Bautista, 21, of New York. He was arrested and released on multiple charges.

WARNER, N.H. — While on patrol on Monday, Dec. 28, around 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 89 in Warner, NH, Sgt. Vincent Grieco clocked a vehicle heading north going 132 mph in a 65 mpg zone.

Trp. Samuel Provenza managed to catch the vehicle a short time later.

The driver was identified as Alcantara Bautista, 21, of New York. He was charged with aggravated DUI, reckless operation, transporting drugs, and possession of a false government ID.