SACO, Maine — The number of people who have reported being drugged at a bar in Saco on the same night has risen to six.

Saco Police say the incidents happened at The Run of the Mill Public House and Brewery on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Six people have reported to police of similar circumstances.

Several of the women reported seeing a strange woman lurking around the restaurant who looked out of place to them.

Saco Police say they continue to investigate.

If any member of the public has information that may help they urged to call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

The Saco Police Department is reminding people to follow safety tips when out.