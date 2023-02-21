x
Norway man arrested on PPP loan fraud charges

Merton Weed Jr., 50, faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine, according to a news release.
PORTLAND, Maine — A Norway man was arrested on Tuesday on Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud charges and for allegedly submitting a fraudulent Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage application.

Court documents state Weed filed five PPP loan applications between May 2020 and January 2021, totaling $150,000.

"The applications are alleged to have listed false average monthly payrolls and numbers of employees and to have been supported by false payroll records and bank records," according to a news release issued from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Weed also allegedly submitted a residential loan application in 2018 for an FHA-insured mortgage. He reportedly listed false employment and income information. 

He now faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, according to the news release. 

The FBI is reportedly investigating the case.

