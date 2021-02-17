Norway man breaks into Casco home to take a bath, have a meal

Sean Schoonmaker of Norway is facing charges after police say he broke into the home, ate some food, took a candlelit bath, and rearranged family photos.

CASCO, Maine — Imagine you come home from an overnight trip to find a strange car in your garage, but all of the doors to your house still locked.

That's exactly what happened to a family in Casco Monday night, according to our media partners at the Portland Press Herald.

Sean Schoonmaker of Norway is facing charges after police say he broke into a home on Pinkham Road, ate some food, took a candlelit bath, and rearranged family photos and other items.

Police say the homeowner knew something wasn't right when she arrived home Monday night and saw the strange car in her garage.

She called the police. Five deputies and a K9 responded to her call. They found Schoonmaker inside the house and arrested him.