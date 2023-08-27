Man arrested following alleged armed robbery in Paris

The Paris Police Department said Greggory Smallwood, 21, of Norway has been charged with robbery and is being held at the Oxford County Jail.

PARIS, Maine — A man has been arrested and charged with robbery following an incident Saturday night in Oxford County.

Michael Dailey, chief of the Paris Police Department, said reports came in of an armed robbery at the Big Apple convenience store on Main Street in Paris around 9:50 p.m. on August 26.

Dailey said Greggory Smallwood, 21, of Norway had entered the store and taken out a knife, threatening the cashier. Dailey said Smallwood then took some money and left.

When officers from the Norway and Paris police departments and Oxford County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene, they determined Smallwood was the perpetrator. Within 20 minutes, officers found Smallwood in Norway and arrested him.

Dailey said officials medically evaluated the Big Apple clerk at the scene, and no further medical attention was needed.

Smallwood is being held at the Oxford County Jail.