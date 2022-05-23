Jury selection begins in triple murder case of Northfield man

Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield has been charged with murder stemming from a shooting in 2020.

BELFAST, Maine — Jury selection began Monday morning at the Waldo County Superior Court for the trial of a Northfield man accused of fatally shooting three people and injuring another in February 2020.

Thomas Bonfanti, 65, was charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated attempted murder after allegedly shooting four people, three fatally, at three separate houses in Machias and Jonesboro on Feb. 3, 2020.

The three people who were fatally shot were identified as 57-year-old Shawn Curry, 33-year-old Samuel Powers, and 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant-Flynn.

Regina Long was also shot during the incident but was treated and released from the hospital by the end of February 2020.

The trial was relocated to Waldo County after concerns were raised about the high-profile case making jury selection difficult in Washington County, where the shootings took place.

A group of more than 100 potential jurors listened to a speech issued by the court Monday morning about the importance of being a juror before each filled out a questionnaire.

The judge presiding in court on Monday said the jury selection process is expected to take some time. The trial will begin immediately after the jury has been selected.

A report from the Associated Press, citing the Bangor Daily News, also suggests that the trial itself could take about two weeks because the state plans to call multiple witnesses to the stand.