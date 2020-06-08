Northern Light Health Foundation responds to Blackbaud security incident

The Foundation says it maintains its electronic health record separate from Northern Light Health.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health Foundation learned Wednesday that it is one of thousands of hospitals, healthcare systems, and other nonprofit organizations, including several in Maine, to be affected by a security event at Blackbaud, the company that hosts its fundraising databases.

The affected databases include information about donors, potential donors, those who may have attended a fundraising event, patients who the foundation believes may want to support its healthcare mission, and others in the community with whom it has relationships.

Blackbaud has advised that the cybercriminals who attacked Blackbaud did not gain access to any credit card, bank account, or social security numbers; however, they may have accessed other types of information.

Northern Light Health is currently working with Blackbaud to understand the number of parties affected by this incident, and what types of information were accessed by the threat actor.

Northern Light Health maintains its electronic health record separate from the Foundation.

The Foundation will reach out by mail to anyone whose personal information was accessed as a result of this incident.

“We know that learning about a security breach can be unsettling, and we’re committed to investigating this incident thoroughly with Blackbaud and ensuring that our fundraising data will continue to be fully protected," Mike Smith, president of Northern Light Health Foundation, said.