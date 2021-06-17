North Waterboro incident suspect released from hospital, police custody

A Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the suspect is staying with family and is cooperative with police as they continue their investigation

WATERBORO, Maine — Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the suspect who was taken into custody on Wednesday following a day-long incident in North Waterboro has been released from the hospital and is no longer in police custody.

Moss said the suspect is staying with family and is cooperative with police as they continue their investigation.

Maine State Police, the York County Sheriff's Department, Waterboro EMS, state police's tactical unit, and state police negotiators were outside of a home on Mayfair Way Wednesday morning through much of the afternoon.

The incident ended around 3:15 p.m. when the suspect was taken into protective custody and taken to the hospital.

This video shows the moment a man is taken into custody by police after a standoff in Waterboro earlier today. Right now police are not saying if it is connected to another incident in Standish. https://t.co/pvmWQKlHYj @NEWSCENTERmaine



WARNING: Video contains vulgar language. pic.twitter.com/HgZjTVosBP — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) June 17, 2021

State police are investigating a number of incidents that have happened in recent days, including one in Standish that occurred shortly before the incident in North Waterboro Wednesday morning.

Cumberland County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a home on Dow Road in Standish Wednesday morning for an assault investigation. When they arrived, 29-year-old Amanda Brown was found dead.