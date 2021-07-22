North Dakota woman in critical condition, Maine man charged with OUI after crash in Pittsfield

Seth Tozier, who was not injured, was arrested, charged, and taken to the Somerset County Jail, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A Maine man was allegedly driving under the influence Wednesday when he rear-ended a woman from North Dakota, causing her to suffer "significant injuries," according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Seth Tozier, 33, of Winslow is charged with operating under the influence.

Billi Gunderson was injured in the crash. Moss said she does not yet know Gunderson's age or date of birth.

Moss said Tozier was driving southbound on I-95 in Pittsfield around 9:15 p.m. when he rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Gunderson. Tozier’s car left the road and came to a stop in a patch of trees on the left side of the road, according to Moss.

Moss said the impact of the crash caused Gunderson's truck to leave the highway and land upside down in a ditch on the right side of the road. Gunderson was ejected from the truck, according to Moss.

Moss said Life Flight was called but was not able to fly due to weather conditions, so a Life Flight ground crew responded and took Gunderson to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

Tozier, who was not injured, was arrested, charged, and taken to the Somerset County Jail, according to Moss.

Traffic on I-95 was shut down at the Pittsfield exit and reopened after the scene was cleared.