North Carolina fugitive appears in Bangor court

BANGOR, Maine — A North Carolina man appeared by video in a Bangor courtroom on a fugitive from justice warrant today.

29-year-old John Curtis Tolson is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old LeeAnn Fletcher Hartleben in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, last July.

Bangor Police arrested Tolson on Monday and say he has been living within the city of Bangor's homeless population for an undetermined amount of time.

Tolson today waived extradition and will now be held without bail until North Carolina authorities arrive to take him back.