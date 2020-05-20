NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A man from Norridgewock has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance that revealed the possible sexual assault of a juvenile, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Deputies were called to a residence in Norridgewock for a domestic disturbance.

Corporal Mat Cunningham and Deputy Racean Wood responded to the call.

Their initial investigation revealed the possible sexual assault with a juvenile.

Deputies forwarded the information to the Somerset County Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation and follow up. The case was assigned to Detective Jeremy Leal.

Detective Leal’s investigation revealed that the sexual assault of a juvenile had occurred at the residence sometime in late January or early February 2020.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Detective Leal arrested Corey Walter, age 37, of Norridgewock and charged him with Class A, gross sexual assault.

Walter was brought to the Somerset County Jail.

On Friday, May 15, 2020, Corey Walter made his initial court appearance.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash with special conditions that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, and not to enter any sex offender safe zone.

Walter’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 24, 2020.

RELATED: Motorcycle crash in Mercer sends two to the hospital

RELATED: Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces

RELATED: Lewiston man stabbed with machete now charged for entering apartment and threatening tenant with handgun

RELATED: Two Maine men charged for possessing pornography of children younger than 12

RELATED: Police recover loaded AR-15 rifle stolen from vehicle in Portland