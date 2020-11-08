Non-compliant sex offender arrested in NH

David Rosario, 37, was arrested Monday in Dover and was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration laws, police say.

DOVER, N.H. — A Tier III sex offender has been arrested in Dover, N.H. on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender registration laws.

The Dover Police Department says David Rosario, 37, was under investigation after police learned he was living at a Locust Street residence. His sex offender status stems from multiple convictions in New York in 2006 for sexual assault. According to federal classification, a Tier III sex offender is the most serious classification and these offenders must register for life.

Rosario had last registered as being a Portsmouth resident, police say, but the investigation reveals he had been living in Dover for several weeks without updating his registration.

Dover police obtained an arrest warrant for Rosario, charging him with a Class B felony for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws. Under the NH law, offenders must give notice of updated information within five days of the change.