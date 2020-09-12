Nobleboro teen charged with OUI in crash that injured multiple passengers

Riley Mercier, 19, said while driving he encountered a deer, swerved, and lost control of the vehicle; police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A Nobleboro teen is facing an OUI charge after crashing on Lower Cross Road Tuesday night, injuring himself and three passengers.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in Nobleboro. The preliminary investigation shows Riley Mercier, 19, of Nobleboro was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty westbound on the road when the crash happened.

Mercier told police that while he was cresting a hill he encountered a deer in the roadway, swerved to avoid the deer, and lost control of the Jeep.

Mercier was unable to regain control of the car and ran off the north side of the road down an embankment into the woods, hitting several trees.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

There were three passengers in the car: Courtney Gagnon, 18, of Newcastle, Brian Lawrence, 18, of Nobleboro, and Gage York, 18, also of Nobleboro.

Police say all four were wearing seatbelts and the Jeep’s front airbags deployed.

The four occupants were transported to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta. York was then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries.

Gagnon, Lawrence, and Mercier were treated at Miles Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mercier was charged with aggravated operating under the influence with injury class C. His initial court appearance will be on February 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in the Wiscasset Unified Court.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the crash reconstruction. The Nobleboro Fire Department, Central Lincoln County Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS also responded to the scene and assisted.