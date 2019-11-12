OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police are seeking information concerning an armed robbery of the Family Dollar store on Heath Street in Old Orchard Beach. The incident took place around 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

An unidentified white man reportedly entered the store wearing dark clothing and covering his face. According to Old Orchard Beach Police, he took out a hammer and demanded money from the store's clerk.

The suspect ultimately took money from a nearby cash register and told the clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction and it is unknown whether a vehicle was involved.

An Old Orchard Beach Police K-9 Unit responded to the scene but could not locate the man, who covered his face with a mask during the encounter with the clerk.

RELATED: Police say teen smashed window, stole purse from car in Bath

The suspect is described as about 5'8"-5'9" tall, medium build, wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt, and dark sneakers.

No one was reported injured and there were only two clerks in the store at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Old Orchard Beach Police at (207) 934-4911.

RELATED: Robbery suspects involved in Florida shootout that killed UPS driver identified

RELATED: Woman charged with robbery in Hallowell