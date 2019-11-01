BRIDGTON, Maine — Police said Friday they were investigating a drive-by shooting in Bridgton.

It happened Thursday night on Main Street, and based on photos took place near the intersection of Nulty Street near Magic Lantern Theater.

No one was in the car or injured at the time of the incident, police said.

Police said they were combing through hours of surveillance video. They believed it had happened sometime between 7 and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgton Police Officer Muise at jmuise@bridgtonmaine.org or message the department's Facebook page.