Gorham man sentenced to 30 days in prison for role in Capitol riot

Nicholas Hendrix, 35, of Gorham pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing at the U.S. Capitol on January 6

MAINE, USA — A man from Maine will serve 30 days behind bars for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

On Friday, Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham appeared before a federal judge for his sentencing. The 35-year-old had entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

During the sentencing, Hendrix spoke before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kottar-Kotelly, expressing remorse and shame for taking part in the Capitol riot,

"I was wrong. I have thought about this every day. I should never have joined the parade that went to the Capital Building and I should have never gone inside. I have pled guilty because I know what I did was illegal," Hendrix wrote in part to Judge Kottar-Kotelly before his sentencing, according to court documents.

Hendrix was arrested in Portland by the FBI on May 27, 2021, and initially pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, before entering into a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, federal prosecutors dismissed three other charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

During sentencing, prosecutors sought to sentence Hendrix to 14 days in jail, while his defense requested no jail time.

Hendrix had admitted to entering the Capitol on January 6th and spending roughly 90 seconds inside.

Hendrix's attorney David Breneman wrote in a defense sentencing memorandum that Hendrix was not armed and did not break anything or assault officers.

Breneman added during sentencing that Hendrix is a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Iraq from 2006 to 2009. Breneman added that Hendrix suffered from PTSD and had been in long-term recovery for substance use.

Judge Kottar-Kotelly said during Hendrix's sentencing that she watched video evidence of Hendrix inside the Capitol several times and was "surprised and dismayed."

Kottar-Kotelly said Hendrix could be seen blocking an entryway to the Capitol and spent time on the front lines with law enforcement, pushing his way in.

Ultimately, Hendrix will serve 30 days in jail, 3 years probation, and additional conditions that include drug and alcohol testing.

The defense requested that Hendrix serve his time in a facility that allows medically assisted treatment.

Hendrix will self-surrender following the holidays to serve his 30-day sentence. He has a wife and children.