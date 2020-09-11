NH woman killed in crash, driver faces manslaughter, DWI charges

Earl Ganoe, Jr., 40, is facing multiple charges including manslaughter for the death of 40-year-old Stephanie Girard, who died in the car crash Saturday.

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide, manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated, after crashing his car Saturday morning in Hampton Falls, killing 40-year-old Stephanie Girard, of Seabrook, N.H.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, Troop A responded to the crash at approximately 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the area of 39 Kensington Road in Hampton Falls. Police determined that Earl Ganoe, Jr., 40, of Seabrook, was driving a 2013 Mercedes C300 west on Kensington Road when he lost control of the car, hit a guardrail, a rock wall, and a utility pole.

Police say Girard, who was in the passenger seat, sustained fatal injuries.

Ganoe was taken to Exeter Hospital for the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Ganoe was arrested at the hospital and charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI, DWI subsequent offense, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, operating after suspension, and operating without a valid license.

Ganoe was released from Exeter Hospital over the weekend and transported to Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, N.H. He was arrainged at the Rockingham County Superior Court via video on November 9 at approximately 1 p.m. Ganoe continues to be held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail.

At the request of Hampton Falls Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Police say all aspects of the crash remain under investigation including causation, however, they say it does appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.