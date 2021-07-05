NH woman in stolen pickup truck leads crashes on Maine Turnpike following chase, police say

Mary Jo Hefferon of Farmington, N.H., crashed head-on into a car carrying three people, state police say

FALMOUTH, Maine — State police say a New Hampshire woman led troopers on a high-speed chase up the Maine Turnpike Monday morning before crashing her pickup truck head-on into a car on the Falmouth Spur.

Mary Jo Hefferon, 33, of Farmington, N.H., was charged with eluding an officer, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and receiving stolen property, state police said in a release Monday afternoon.

At about 11:18 a.m. Monday, a Maine state trooper allegedly tried to stop a red Chevrolet Silverado work truck that was speeding north on the turnpike in Scarborough.

The driver, later identified as Hefferon, refused to stop and continued, speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and the breakdown lane, according to the release.

The trooper started to chase the truck, which was reportedly stolen from New Hampshire but ended it after two miles due to construction and traffic congestion.

Another trooper began chasing the truck headed east on the Falmouth Spur, where the truck entered a crossover to the westbound lanes and struck a black Honda CRV head on, the release said.

Three adults in the CRV, from Massachusetts, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries, although one was seriously injured, police said.

A male passenger of the pickup truck was also taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Police have not identified him.

Hefferon was also taken to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the spur were closed but have since reopened.