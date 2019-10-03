BOW, N.H. — Two people from New Hampshire were arrested after one of them assaulted a New Hampshire State Trooper and the other was allegedly drunk driving on Route 93 southbound on Sunday morning.

N.H. Trooper Mark Barrett pulled over 34-year-old Amy Haynes who was suspected of driving intoxicated. Haynes failed a roadside sobriety test and was charged with driving while intoxicated, which was her second offense.

Police say Haynes' passenger, 34-year-old Justin Reid, refused to stay inside the car. Police say Reid approached the officer and pushed him back toward his parked police cruiser.

Police used a taser to handcuff Reid.

Reid was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration

Haynes was released on bail and is expected to appear in court on March 15.

Reid was also released on bail and is expected to appear in court on March 28.