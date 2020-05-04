CONCORD, N.H. — Concord Police responded to a burglar alarm at the skate house at White Park Saturday around 11:20 p.m. As that incident was being investigated, a subject was reported to be on the nearby ball field with a gun.

Following the initial response, several Concord police officers and New Hampshire State Troopers located that subject, Dylan J. Stahley, 22, of Windsor, New Hampshire, who appeared to be armed. At approximately 12:15 a.m. on April 5, Stahley was shot during a confrontation with the police.

Stahley was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, where he remains as of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is charged with burglary, reckless conduct, and felon in possession of a firearm.

No officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the incident. There is no threat to the public. Pursuant to protocol, the name(s) of the officer(s) involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of the formal interview.

No additional information is expected to be released until the conclusion of the formal interview(s).

This story will be updated.

RELATED: Maine man and woman arrested for operating under the influence with 3 kids in truck

RELATED: FBI warns of teleconferencing, online classroom hijacking during COVID-19 pandemic