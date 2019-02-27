SACO, Maine — A man from New Hampshire sentenced to 20 years plus life for trying to kill his wife while she was in Maine has lost his appeal.

According to court documents, Gregory Owens, from Londonderry, New Hampshire, broke into his wife's friends home in Saco where she was staying on Dec. 18, 2014.

Owens' wife, Rachel, was suffering from early dementia.

Owens wore a face mask when he shot his wife along with the homeowner, Steve Chabot, three times each. Both survived. Chabot's wife, Carol, escaped injury by hiding in another room.

NCM

Owens was convicted of driving from New Hampshire to Maine with the intent to kill his wife with a 9mm pistol, according to court documents.

A federal court jury in Portland took three hours after a 10-day trial to find Owens guilty of interstate domestic violence and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in February 2016.

Owens had testified in his own defense and denied the accusations.

The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld Owen's conviction on Feb. 26, 2019.

Owens challenged his conviction primarily on the court's suppression ruling and the sufficiency of evidence at trial.

"This was an egregious crime by a remorseless criminal," said U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. Frank praised the work of Saco Police, Londonderry Police and others for solving the case.

RELATED: Gregory Owens convicted of trying to kill his wife in masked home invasion

RELATED: NH man pleads not guilty to Saco home invasion federal charges