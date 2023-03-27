NH man faces 14.5 years in prison for violent York home invasion

Jason Candelario, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to 175 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and to pay $180,277.06.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New Hampshire faces more than 14 years in prison in connection with a violent home invasion in York, Maine in 2019.

Jason Candelario, 34, of Manchester was sentenced on Monday at the U.S. District Court in Portland for conspiracy, robbery, and firearm charges, after pleading guilty Nov. 22, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

On August 2, 2019, Candelario and three others met and planned a York home invasion while in New Hampshire with the intention to "rob marijuana and marijuana sale proceeds from the home’s resident," court records said.

After the group traveled to the York home, Candelario and one group member waited in the woods "armed with handguns and wearing masks" for the resident to return, the release said.

A violent physical altercation occurred between the resident and the group members once the resident returned home with two others.

"During the fight, a firearm was discharged, and the bullet struck the victim in the lower abdomen," the release stated.

Both group members reportedly fled the scene.

Candelario now faces 175 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $180,277.06 in restitution.

"The FBI, in conjunction with the York Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case," the release said.