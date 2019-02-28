SEABROOK, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was charged Wednesday with drug possession after being arrested along Route 286 in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

Craig Noyes, 49, faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Drug.

Seabrook police say, during a traffic stop, officers seized 50 grams of cocaine, quantities of heroin, prescriptions, and a semi-automatic handgun.

The cocaine has a street value of $5,000, according to police.

Noyes is scheduled to be arraigned March 8 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Seabrook Sgts. Dan Lawrence and Justin Murphy; Det. Mike Maloney; Officers Eddie Tyre and Rick Hines; and Salisbury, Mass., Police Officer Jeremy Kelley were involved in this arrest.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Dan Lawrence or Sgt. Justin Murphy at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.