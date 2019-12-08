EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was charged twice overnight with drunk driving, all within about four hours and four square miles.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a concerned driver reported to authorities a vehicle being erratically driven. New Hampshire State Police Trooper Geoffrey Miller pulled over the white Honda Accord on Route 101 in Brentwood.

Trooper Miller saw multiple signs of alcohol impairment, state police said, and after a roadside investigation arrested the driver, Kenny Nguyen.

Nguyen, 36, of Epping, was charged with driving while intoxicated, or DWI, and taken to the Epping Police Department for processing.

He'd later make bail, released to his spouse at about 3 a.m. Monday.

A short time later, state police said Miller was patrolling on Route 125 in Epping when he spotted Nguyen turning into a gas station. Miller confronted Nguyen, the agency said, and another investigation began.

Nguyen was again arrested and charged with DWI, as well as for breaching bail conditions. He was taken back to the Epping police station for processing, then to Rockingham County Jail where he was held without bail.

His was set to be arraigned in court Monday.

Epping police assisted state police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Miller at 603-679-3333 or geoffrey.miller@dos.nh.gov.