NH man charged after Feb. 3 shooting incident Dollar General in Lebanon

LEBANON, Maine — A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place at the Dollar General store in Lebanon last month.

On Feb. 3, deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded to "an altercation" in the parking lot of the Dollar General located at 351 Carl Broggi Highway, a news release from the sheriff's office said Friday.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined two people arrived in separate vehicles at the parking lot, according to the release.

"Furthermore, witnesses reported that gunshots had been fired during the incident," the release said.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies said they discovered a bullet had broken the window of the Dollar General building "where employees were in the store taking inventory." The store was closed at the time for retail business.

"An employee of the store was in the parking lot during the incident and reported that a bullet had struck the pavement near where he was standing," the release said. "Witnesses reported that both individuals who were involved in the altercation had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies."

After searching the area for evidence, deputies said they located blood in the parking lot, as well as spent shell casings from a firearm.

"A short time later, the York County Sheriff's Office received a call from one of the participants in the altercation alerting us that he was transporting himself to Mercy Hospital in Portland because he had sustained injuries during the altercation," the release stated Friday.

After further investigation, deputies discovered the victim owned a licensed marijuana dispensary and had agreed to meet a potential buyer.

But when the "buyer" arrived at the Dollar General store to meet the victim, he reportedly attacked the victim and "pistol whipped" him, according to the release.

"A struggle ensued and the firearm the 'buyer' was wielding discharged a couple of times, one of which broke the store window," the release reported.

After an investigation, the assailant was identified as 23-year-old Rylin Sullivan of Rochester, New Hampshire, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies issued warrants for Sullivan's arrest, and on Thursday night, Sullivan turned himself in at the York County Jail, answering charges of robbery (Class A), aggravated assault (Class B), and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (Class B), the release stated.

Deputies said Sullivan's bail was set at $100,000 in cash, and he was arraigned Friday at 1 p.m., but the results were not immediately available at the time of the news release.

Departments that assisted in this investigation include the Rochester, New Hampshire Police Department, Maine State Police, and Worcester, Massachusetts Police Department.