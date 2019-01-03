ALFRED, Maine — A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection to a theft in Alfred.



Maine State Police say, on Jan. 29, a business owner reported someone stole $1,700 in cash and a men's diamond ring worth $5,000-$10,000.

An investigation led police to establish probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Evan Fixler from Kensington, N.H., and charge him with theft.

After almost a month, on Feb. 24, police were able to find Fixler in New Hampshire and arrest him.

Fixler is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending extradition to Maine.