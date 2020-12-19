NH man arrested for violent assault of two women in Baldwin

James C. Caston of North Conway's violent attacks includes slashing two women with a knife and strangled them with an electrical cord.

A New Hampshire man's visit to Baldwin turned violent Friday as he slashed two women with a knife and strangled them with an electrical cord.

Cumberland Deputies responded to a 911 call made by a neighbor of the 187 Pequawket Trail residence who reported that a woman arrived at her home by walking through the snow without shoes and asked for help.

The woman stated that she had just escaped an assault at a nearby residence. This woman also reported that her friend was still inside the house, along with the elderly homeowner, and that her boyfriend, identified as James C. Caston of North Conway, NH, was there threatening them with a knife.

Caston, 26, denied any problem at the home but had what appeared to be blood on his hands. Also located at the home was the 76-year old homeowner and another woman. This woman had facial injuries and her t-shirt was covered in blood.

A subsequent investigation determined that Caston and his girlfriend arrived at the residence Thursday night to visit the woman who lives there. At some point Friday morning, Caston and his girlfriend began arguing and got into a physical altercation.

The female friend tried to intervene, but Caston also assaulted her. During the attacks, Caston threatened the women and the homeowner with a knife, strangled the women with an electrical cord, and smashed through a door using a baseball bat in an effort to keep assaulting the women. Eventually, his girlfriend escaped the residence and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Caston was arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with:

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Gross sexual assault

Obstructing a report of a crime

DV Criminal Threatening

DV Terrorizing Criminal Mischief

Caston is currently being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Both women were treated at the scene for their injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

If you or someone you know is in a domestically violent situation, there are resources to help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233).