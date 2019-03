SANFORD, Maine — A woman from New Hampshire was arrested on theft charges after an outstanding warrant for her arrest on Saturday.

Maine State Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Cindy Ball.

State Troopers say they had been conducting surveillance at a home throughout the week but were unable to find her.

Upon Ball's arrest, a baggy of suspect fentanyl was found, where she was charged with possession of drugs.

Ball was transported to the York County Jail.