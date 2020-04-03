BANGOR, Maine — On Tuesday, Frederick Allen pled not guilty to the murder of his wife Anielka Allen.

Court documents reveal the couple had a 'rocky' relationship and Anielka "threatened to leave and go to Miami, Florida," Frederick's brother-in-law, Ritchter Clavey, told police.

Clavey also told police that Anielka "had taken a sword and broke a glass picture frame and took a piece of the broken glass and scratched her face out of the family photo," court documents say.

Court documents also reveal police spoke to Frederick's sister, Kathleen Clavey. She said Frederick "told her something to the effect of he 'lost it' or he 'cracked,'" court documents say.

Kathleen also described the couple's relationship to police as "abusive" and said the couple had problems for years.

Court documents show Frederick is a veteran and was wounded physically. He received veterans services from the Togus VA Clinic. Kathleen told police he was supposed to be on medication for PTSD but "she knows that he is not taking them."

At the time of Anielka's death, the couple's 16-year-old daughter was home. Court documents say Laura Allen "was in her bedroom and overheard both of her parents arguing in their bedroom."

The court documents go on to say, "she saw her father with her mother in a headlock."

Laura told police she thought her father "was trying to keep her mother from hurting him because she can get pretty violent when she loses her temper," according to court documents.

Laura left the house and texted her sister, Anastasia Allen, to come get her.

According to the state medical examiner, Anielka Allen's cause of death was manual strangulation.

Frederick Allen remains held without bail.

