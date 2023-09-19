Newport police warn of scam callers

Police issued the scam warning on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Newport are warning residents about a scam caller making the rounds.

The Newport Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that someone was calling residents and pretending to be from the sheriff's office. They're even using a real employee name.

Police said the scammers tell residents to quickly call them, or a warrant will be put out for their arrest.

"They will be asking for money to avoid being arrested," the post stated. "It’s all a scam! If you get a phone call, please hang up and call your local law enforcement agency if you want to be sure you are really not in trouble!"

The Newport Police Department reminded residents never to give out bank account or credit card information over the phone for anything like this.

"Maine law enforcement does not operate this way," the post stated.

