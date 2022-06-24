Newburgh man faces domestic violence charges after Thursday incident

Lee Baker, 51, was charged with domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon

NEWBURGH, Maine — A Newburgh man was arrested at his home Thursday after a domestic incident involving a woman.

Lee Baker, 51, was charged with domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.

Penobscot County deputies responded to 108 Miles Road in Newburgh, which officials said is Baker's home address, around noon Thursday.

Deputies met with a woman when they arrived at the scene but were unable to contact the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team responded to the home and, after several hours, Baker was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where he remained as of Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials have not identified the woman involved or said what her relationship is with Baker.

In addition to the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Newburgh Fire Department and Carmel Rescue.