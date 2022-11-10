x
Crime

New York woman convicted of trafficking fentanyl faces up to 20 years in prison

Jenny Santana-Vasquez, 36, was carrying about 99 grams of fentanyl as she drove up I-95 near Biddeford in December 2018, prosecutors said.
Federal court sentencing

PORTLAND, Maine — A New York woman convicted Thursday of fentanyl trafficking faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

Jenny Santana-Vasquez, 36, was convicted by a federal jury following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Portland, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release.

Prosecutors said Santana-Vasquez was stopped for speeding by a Maine state trooper as she drove north on Interstate 95 near Biddeford on Dec. 26, 2018. Her license and registration were suspended, police said.

After a drug detection dog alerted police, Santana-Vasquez admitted to the trooper that she had something hidden on her person, McElwee said. Police discovered approximately 99 grams of fentanyl.

Santana-Vasquez faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

She will be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

