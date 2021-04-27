New York man sentenced to 100 months in prison for dealing cocaine, heroin in Maine

Akeem Cruz, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty in 2019 to distributing more than 100 grams of heroin between 2015 and 2017.

PORTLAND, Maine — A New York man was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison for selling cocaine base and heroin in Portland and Lewiston.

Akeem Cruz, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2019.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Cruz to 100 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

From the summer of 2015 to September 2017, Cruz and five other people conspired to bring drugs into Maine and sell them in Portland and Lewiston, Acting U.S. Attorney Don Clark said in a release.

Three Brooklyn men, as well as a man and woman from Portland, were already sentenced in connection with the case.