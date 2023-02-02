x
Crime

New York man faces sentencing after illegally possessing firearm in Maine

A 2019 conviction in New York "precludes" Camby Wilson, 22, from possessing a firearm, a release said.

BANGOR, Maine — A New York man faces up to a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty Thursday in a Bangor court to illegal firearm possession during a traffic stop in Augusta. 

Court records show Camby Wilson, 22, "knowingly possessed a firearm during a March 2022 traffic stop in Augusta," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

The firearm was reportedly loaded with four rounds of ammunition, according to the release, and a 2019 New York conviction prohibits Wilson from possessing a firearm.

He now faces up to a 10-year sentence in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release, the release states. Wilson will receive his sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Augusta Police Department.

