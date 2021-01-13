New York man convicted of Washington County murder asks for a new trial

Carine Reeves was convicted last fall of the murder of Sally Shaw, whose body was found on the side of a road in Cherryfield in 2017.

BANGOR, Maine — A New York man found guilty of a 2017 murder in Washington County is asking for a new trial.

Carine Reeves was convicted last fall of the murder of Sally Shaw. Shaw was shot and her body was found on the side of a road in Cherryfield 4 years ago.

Reeves's defense attorney filed a motion arguing two issues, the jury selection process, and potential jury bias because Reeves, a Black man, was required to wear a mask throughout the trial due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state countered that the defense had ample opportunity before the trial to see the questions asked of the jury, and asked that the case be dismissed.

Justice Harold Stewart took the matter under advisement and said he will make a decision soon.