Crime

NY man accused of helping to smuggle people over Canadian border into NH

If convicted, Abraham Hernandez, 27, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Credit: AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. The U.S. Border Patrol has agreed in a legal settlement announced Friday, May 19, 2023, to not set up interior checkpoints in a northern New Hampshire town just under 100 miles from the Canadian border before Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CONCORD, N.H. — A New York man has been indicted on charges of helping to smuggle nine people across the Canadian border into New Hampshire last month, the U.S. attorney for the state said.

On June 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerted the U.S. Border Patrol that people with backpacks were walking south from Canada toward a road in the northern New Hampshire town. Law enforcement later stopped Abraham Hernandez's SUV in Pittsburg and discovered Hernandez was driving nine people who were in the country illegally, the office of U.S. attorney Jane Young said Friday.

Hernandez, 27, is from Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It was not immediately clear if he is being represented by an attorney who could comment.

