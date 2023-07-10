NY man accused of helping to smuggle people over Canadian border into NH

If convicted, Abraham Hernandez, 27, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

CONCORD, N.H. — A New York man has been indicted on charges of helping to smuggle nine people across the Canadian border into New Hampshire last month, the U.S. attorney for the state said.

On June 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerted the U.S. Border Patrol that people with backpacks were walking south from Canada toward a road in the northern New Hampshire town. Law enforcement later stopped Abraham Hernandez's SUV in Pittsburg and discovered Hernandez was driving nine people who were in the country illegally, the office of U.S. attorney Jane Young said Friday.

Hernandez, 27, is from Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It was not immediately clear if he is being represented by an attorney who could comment.