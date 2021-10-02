New York City woman arrested, held without bail in connection with October murder of man in Winthrop

Kierra Francis, 28, is charged with felony murder in the October 2020 death of Joshua Martin, also of New York

A New York City woman was arrested Monday evening in Waterville and charged with felony murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Winthrop in October.

Kierra Francis, 28, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with felony murder in the death of Joshua Martin, 30, also of New York.

Martin was shot to death at home on Squire Court in Winthrop on October 3, 2020.

State police ruled his death suspicious. They said he formerly lived in Rochester, N.Y., but was last known to be staying in the Augusta area.

Francis was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to stop for Waterville police at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Maine State Police spokeswoman Katy England said Wednesday in a release.

Waterville police attempted to stop the vehicle so state police detectives could arrest Francis.

During an initial appearance Wednesday in Kennebec County Superior Court, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue requested a Harnish, or bail, hearing.

Defense attorney Scott Hess objected, saying the charge doesn't fit the parameters of a Harnish hearing.