LIMERICK, Maine — Sheriff's Deputies in York are looking for a man who used a saw to cut down a new solar-powered stop sign in Limerick.

York County Sheriff's Office say early Friday morning someone wearing a tan Carhart jacket and driving a Chevy 1500 truck stopped at the intersection of Sokokis Trail and Burnham Road in Limerick.

Deputies say the man used a reciprocating saw to cut down a new solar-powered stop sign that had been recently installed and then put it in the bed of his truck and took off down Burnham Road.

Authorities say the sign that lights up is valued at $1,500.

"As you all are aware, our rural roads are treacherous and signage is very important - this thief has put the motoring public at risk," deputies posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Levi Johnson at (207) 651-3509 or email him Lpjohnson@yorkcountymaine.gov or call the main office (207) 324-1113.

RELATED: Batteries, solar panel stolen from speed sign in Sabattus

RELATED: Teen accused of speeding pulled from burning pickup by deputy after crash