New Morse High School construction site vandalized, police say

Damages to the new Morse High School site include graffiti, broken windows, and damage to school furniture

BATH, Maine — The new Morse High School building site off in Bath has been vandalized, police say.

On September 27, the on-site construction crew off of Wing Farm Parkway found broken windows, graffiti, and tampering with construction supplies, as well as significant damage to school furniture that was stored pending building completion.

More graffiti was found Monday that was likely done over the weekend.

Police say the damages add up to more than $1,000.

Detectives from the Bath PD Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the active investigation. They are currently working on several leads and have collected evidence for analysis.

“It is unfortunate that this damage has occurred to the new school and we have taken additional measures to prevent and deter further vandalism. I expect a successful investigation will conclude and the perpetrators held accountable,” Deputy Chief Booth said