NH teenager indicted in shooting deaths of his sister-in-law and 2 young nephews

The three were found shot to death in their Northfield, New Hampshire home on Aug. 3, 2022. A possible motive for the shootings hasn't been made public.
CONCORD, N.H. — A 17-year-old has been indicted in the shooting deaths of his sister-in-law and her two sons, who were found in their home last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Eric Sweeney was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury in connection with the deaths of his sister-in-law, Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and his nephews, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 23-month-old Mason Sweeney.

Eric Sweeney was also indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence, alleging that he destroyed or concealed a handgun.

Sweeney was arrested and charged as a juvenile last year. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 3.

Court documents show that he is being represented by a county public defender's office but hasn't yet been assigned a specific attorney who could comment on his behalf.

