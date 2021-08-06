New Hampshire police, wardens find sunken car of woman who went missing in 1978

Alberta Leeman of Gorham, New Hampshire went missing in 1978 and her disappearance is not considered suspicious. Police found her car in the Connecticut River.

LANCASTER, New Hampshire — Law enforcement officers in New Hampshire are investigating the disappearance of a woman who went missing in 1978 after they found her car submerged in the Connecticut River near the Lunenberg/Lancaster Covered Bridge.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, Gorham (N.H.) Police, Lancaster Police, and Vermont State Police are investigating.

Police said the car may belong to Alberta Leeman of Gorham, N.H., who they say went missing in 1978. They said her disappearance is not considered suspicious.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release that the vehicle "has apparently been in the Connecticut River for decades" and was recently found by N.H. Fish and Game using specialized technology. A Department of Safety spokesperson would not say how Fish and Game became aware of the car, or why Vermont State Police are involved.

A tweet from New Hampshire State Police appears to show a drone that police are using to survey the area. Other reports say a dive team was searching the area on Friday.

They are investigating how the car ended up in the river.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle or Leeman’s disappearance to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Koehler, N.H. State Police at 603-223-8890 or via email at matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.

