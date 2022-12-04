x
New Hampshire police arrest suspect in woman's death

Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man that they say was involved in the killing of a 23-year-old woman last month.
CONCORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man that they say was involved in the death of a 23-year-old woman last month.

According to information from Attorney General John M. Formella's office, police in Jackson, New Hampshire, responded to reports of a gunshot injury at an apartment building in Wednesday night. They found local resident Esmae Doucette, who had been shot. She was brought the hospital, where she died on Friday.

Investigators soon identified 22-year-old Brandon Mitchell, also of Jackson, as a suspect. Mitchell was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said Saturday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Carroll County Superior Court. It was unclear Sunday whether he was represented by an attorney.

