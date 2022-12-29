New Hampshire pair charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

WATERBORO, Maine — Two New Hampshire residents were arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after a York County deputy stopped their vehicle on Route 202 in Waterboro.
Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, remained at York County Jail Thursday morning, each held on $1,000 bail, Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes of the York County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Corliss for erratic operation and allegedly saw a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle, Forbes said.
An exterior "sniff" of the vehicle by a police dog detected illegal narcotics, and deputies subsequently found about 25 grams of fentanyl and 22 grams of fentanyl, Forbes said.
Corliss was charged with operating under the influence, and both were charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.