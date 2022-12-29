New Hampshire pair charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

York County deputies stopped a car on Route 202 in Waterboro Wednesday evening and charged the occupants with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

WATERBORO, Maine — Two New Hampshire residents were arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after a York County deputy stopped their vehicle on Route 202 in Waterboro.

Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, remained at York County Jail Thursday morning, each held on $1,000 bail, Chief Deputy Jeremy Forbes of the York County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Corliss for erratic operation and allegedly saw a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle, Forbes said.

An exterior "sniff" of the vehicle by a police dog detected illegal narcotics, and deputies subsequently found about 25 grams of fentanyl and 22 grams of fentanyl, Forbes said.