New Hampshire mom charged after kids found surrounded by 100+ needles

A New Hampshire mother is facing child endangerment charges after her two young children were found in a room filled with over 100 needles, many of them uncapped, in February, New England Cable News reports.

Tiffany Albert, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Her arrest came following an investigation into a Feb. 10 incident where police were called to an apartment on West Street in Manchester for a report of a child who needed medical attention.

No one answered the door when they arrived, but officers could hear a child inside the apartment. Due to concern for the child's well-being, police came through the door and found a man sitting on a bed with two young children.

